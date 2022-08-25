The Protea Gardens Mall in the south of Johannesburg caught alight on Wednesday evening, 24 August

A full emergency team responded to the fire, and two fire engines worked throughout the night to extinguish the flames

The blaze damaged two shops, but the Johannesburg emergency services reported no injuries or fatalities

Two fire engines worked overnight to extinguish the flames that engulfed Protea Gardens Mall in Soweto on Wednesday evening, 24 August. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A fire broke out at the Protea Gardens Mall in Soweto on Wednesday, 24 August.

A full emergency response team consisting of fire, police and other services responded to the scene. The Johannesburg Emergency Services confirmed that two shops were caught ablaze, but there were no injuries or casualties.

The South African reported that the building first caught fire at 7pm and raged on throughout the night as two fire engines worked to extinguish the flames.

SABC News reported that the spokesperson for Johannesburg emergency service Nana Radebe Kgiba said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the police have ruled out any form of unrest related to the National Shutdown, which took place on the same day.

South Africans react to the Protea Gardens Mall fire

Protea Gardens Mall is a hub of the community of Soweto, so naturally, many social media users took to Twitter to share their views on the fire

Here are some comments:

@Noko153703154 tweeted:

“Mathata fela moes.”

@angie43639902 commented:

“I couldn’t believe when I saw videos forwarded on WhatsApp of the mall burning. Protea South had a power outage from 8 May & some residents used to charge their devices at the mall, now this.”

