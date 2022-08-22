Anele Tembe's tragic passing in the Western Cape is still under investigation a year after her death, according to latest media reports

Rapper AKA's fiancée passed away on 11 April 2021 in Cape Town while accompanying the rapper to some of his gigs in the Mother City

Western Cape police shared that the high-profile case is still ongoing but there are no new developments to report at this stage

A probe into Anele Tembe's tragic passing continues, according to latest media reports. AKA's young fiancée died on 11 April in 2021 in Cape Town.

AKA's fiancée Anele Tembe’s death is still under investigation. Image: @akaworldwide

She apparently fell to her death from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in the Mother City. She had accompanied AKA to his night performances in the city.

ZAlebs reports that The Citizen published that police have changed their statement about the conclusion of the highly-publicised case. According to the outlet Western Cape cops spokesperson Colonel André Traut shared that the death of the aspiring chef is still under investigation.

Traut further shared that there are no new developments to report. According to ZAlebs, City Press reported that week that the province's police had concluded their investigations into the high-profile case, adding that the case had been handed over to the NPA for a decision.

AKA mourns anniversary of fiancée Anele Tembe's tragic passing

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA paid tribute to his late fiancée, Anele 'Nelli' Tembe, one year since her tragic suicide at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

It's believed the 22-year-old fell from her 10th-floor hotel room on 11 April, 2021 while visiting the Mother City with her rapper boyfriend. Of course, much controversy has followed the Fela In Versace hitmaker since the day's tragic events, but it seems AKA is healing and trying to move on.

The rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes, soon took to the comments section and opened up about the grief she had watched her son experience. Still, remaining hopeful, Mama Forbes reminded peeps that time really does heal all wounds.

