Congo To Fetch Its Citizens From South Africa Ahead of June 30 Shutdown
PRETORIA— The Embassy of the Republic of Congo in Pretoria has officially urged its citizens to remain calm and strictly respect local laws as it prepares urgent voluntary repatriation flights. The initiative follows what the embassy described as a situation of vulnerability affecting many Congolese nationals living in South Africa.
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According to a tweet Saleh Mwanamilongo posted on his @SMwanamilongo1 X account on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, the diplomatic mission is organising three scheduled flights to guarantee a secure and dignified return for its compatriots. The planned flight schedule includes a direct route between Brazzaville and Cape Town on Monday, 22 June 2026, followed by a flight to Johannesburg on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, and a final scheduled return flight to Cape Town on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.
The Congolese Embassy coordinates urgent citizen repatriation
The Chancellery stated that registration on the flight manifest will be managed strictly in chronological order and based on defined priority criteria. To finalise logistical details with South African authorities, nationals wishing to benefit from the repatriation must complete their departure forms using links on the embassy’s official Facebook platform. The embassy emphasised that practical departure arrangements will be shared in the coming hours through its dedicated crisis unit. The mission concluded by appealing for mutual solidarity within the community during this entire planned voluntary operation.
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Read the tweet here:
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za