PRETORIA— The Embassy of the Republic of Congo in Pretoria has officially urged its citizens to remain calm and strictly respect local laws as it prepares urgent voluntary repatriation flights. The initiative follows what the embassy described as a situation of vulnerability affecting many Congolese nationals living in South Africa.

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Congo is bringing its citizens home. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to a tweet Saleh Mwanamilongo posted on his @SMwanamilongo1 X account on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, the diplomatic mission is organising three scheduled flights to guarantee a secure and dignified return for its compatriots. The planned flight schedule includes a direct route between Brazzaville and Cape Town on Monday, 22 June 2026, followed by a flight to Johannesburg on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, and a final scheduled return flight to Cape Town on Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

The Congolese Embassy coordinates urgent citizen repatriation

The Chancellery stated that registration on the flight manifest will be managed strictly in chronological order and based on defined priority criteria. To finalise logistical details with South African authorities, nationals wishing to benefit from the repatriation must complete their departure forms using links on the embassy’s official Facebook platform. The embassy emphasised that practical departure arrangements will be shared in the coming hours through its dedicated crisis unit. The mission concluded by appealing for mutual solidarity within the community during this entire planned voluntary operation.

Read the tweet here:

Source: Briefly News