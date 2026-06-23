EASTERN CAPE – The Eastern Cape High Court in KuGompo City has dismissed Oscar Mabuyane’s urgent application against Julius Malema.

The Eastern Cape High Court ruled against Oscar Mabuyane in his case against Julius Malema. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @AdvoBarryRoux (X)

Source: Getty Images

The Eastern Cape Premier filed an urgent application against the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters to interdict him from making further allegedly defamatory statements.

Malema had claimed that Mabuyane fraudulently obtained a Master’s Degree from the University of Fort Hare, an allegation that the premier said was false, defamatory, and damaging to his reputation.

His legal team wanted the court to compel Malema to issue a public apology, saying it was factually incorrect to claim that Mabuyane ‘stole’ a Master’s degree, as he did not hold the qualification and was subsequently deregistered by the university.

What did the judge rule?

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, Judge Jannie Eksteen ruled that the application failed.

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"There can be no dispute that every individual enjoys a clear right to be protected against unlawful attacks upon his dignity and reputation. But once the defence of truth and public interest is established, he has no right to be protected against lawful criticism.

"This is particularly so in the realms of politics. Accordingly, in my view, the interdict, too, cannot succeed," the judge said.

Source: Briefly News