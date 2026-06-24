The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, faces serious criminal charges linked to a controversial SAPS healthcare contract

Businessman Vusimusi Matlala is expected to appear solo in court over a R360-million contract, previously marred by fraud allegations

Twelve high-ranking police officials involved in a bid-rigging scheme have been arrested, highlighting systemic corruption in South African procurement

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Cat Matlala will be facing the music alone. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG— National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola and several SAPS officials will not stand trial alongside Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala on 25 June 2026. This follows a decision to separate the trials, forcing the underworld actor to face the court alone.

According to News24, Matlala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 24 June. He was informed that his matter would be handled independently in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court. The charges are linked to alleged corruption related to a tainted R360-million SAPS tender. While Matlala prepares for his solo appearance, Masemola faces charges including fraud, corruption, and violations of the Public Finance Management Act. Journalist Silindelo Sebata posted about the case on X.

Read the tweet here:

Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala isolated in a tender case

The separation ensures that Matlala answers to the multi-million rand tender fraud charges independently of his high-ranking co-accused. Investigators previously established that the contract involved widespread irregularities within police procurement structures. Although the case originally grouped the businessman with top police management, the state severed the trials to expedite the prosecution process. Matlala remains the sole accused appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

PKTT raids Matlala associate over lease fraud

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) raided a Pretoria East home and questioned an associate of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala over alleged fraud linked to a luxury Waterkloof residential lease. Investigators are probing how the R95,000 monthly rental agreement was secured.

The associate allegedly helped Matlala by falsifying bank statements to misrepresent his financial standing on the application. Furthermore, allegations indicate that Matlala may have submitted the lease application using a Swazi identification document. The PKTT is reviewing the financial records, documentation, and identity verification processes linked to the high-value rental agreement.

Source: Briefly News