Ronald Lamola emphasises that South Africa's foreign policy is driven by national interests, not external pressures

Lamola defends engagements with Iran and China, rejecting claims of undermining non-alignment

South Africa prioritises inclusive dialogue and global peace amidst geopolitical tensions

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Ronald Lamola hit back at criticism from Brent Bozell III about Mzansi. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

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The International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, said South Africa’s foreign relations would be dictated by its own national interests, not Washington's. He spoke after newly-appointed United States Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III claimed that Pretoria’s engagements with Iran and China undermined its non-aligned stance.

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According to News24, Lamola spoke on Thursday, 25 June 2026, rejecting public criticism regarding Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s Beijing visit and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh’s visit to Pretoria. Lamola defended the country's sovereign position and said that the United States cannot legitimately criticise South Africa when Washington itself continuously engages with both countries.

Ronald Lamola defends foreign policy

Lamola said that the government would not be pressured into taking sides in geopolitical contestations. He said that non-alignment must not be conflated with neutrality, as the country prioritises inclusive dialogue, global peace, and national interests. The minister said that South Africa reserves the right to cultivate bilateral relations across the global spectrum.

Lamola said that the African National Congress-led government remains anchored in its independent principles, adding that while resident diplomats are free to post on social media, the country remains resolute in its independent foreign policy. He noted that Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka’s meeting with Khatibzadeh focused on supporting a Washington-Tehran peace memorandum, proving Pretoria's commitment to global stability.

Lamola Sparks Backlash Over Travel Comments

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola faced online criticism after suggesting South Africans travel to other African nations to curb xenophobia. Speaking on the Be Frank With Mac podcast, Lamola argued that continental exposure would foster better understanding, claiming South Africans "have it good" with free healthcare compared to neighbours. A viral clip on X sparked heavy backlash from citizens questioning how unemployed youth can afford international travel.

Source: Briefly News