A viral post from the US ambassador has reignited debate about South Africa's foreign policy, drawing thousands of reactions on social media

The diplomat questioned Pretoria's claim of being "non-aligned" as senior government figures engaged with Iran and China, sparking fierce online discussion

The remarks come amid already strained relations between South Africa and the United States, raising fresh questions about the country's global alliances

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US Ambassador to SA has questioned the country's non alignment. Images: Phill Magakoe and Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The United States ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell, has reignited debate about Pretoria's foreign policy after accusing the government of abandoning its claimed position of non-alignment in a viral social media post.

The ambassador's comments, posted on X on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, attracted thousands of likes, reposts and comments as South Africans weighed in on the country's growing relationships with China and Iran.

Ambassador's viral post questions SA's alignment

The post was published as South Africa hosted Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and while Deputy President Paul Mashatile was on an official visit to China aimed at strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between Pretoria and Beijing.

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In the post, the ambassador questioned whether South Africa's foreign policy could still be described as neutral.The Government of South Africa rolls out the red carpet for Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, while Deputy President Mashatile is in Beijing deepening ties with China.

"Pretoria calls this 'non-alignment.' We call it what it is: a choice."

He went on to argue that South Africans deserved "an honest conversation" about the international partners their government was choosing to align itself with, while using the hashtag #NotSoNonAligned.

View post here:

SA's strained relations with the US

The latest controversy comes against the backdrop of increasingly tense relations between South Africa and the United States. Relations between the two countries have been strained by disagreements over global conflicts, trade issues and South Africa's insistence that it follows a policy of non-alignment rather than taking sides in major geopolitical rivalries. South Africa has maintained that it seeks constructive relations with all countries and that its diplomatic engagements should not be interpreted as support for any particular global power bloc.

US ambassodor criticises SA's Iran stance

The ambassador himself has become a controversial figure in South Africa due to his outspoken criticism of government policies and diplomatic positions. Brent Bozell previously stated that he was not happy with criticism aimed at United States President Donald Trump, nor is he pleased with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa conveying his condolences to Iran after its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomenei was killed during a US military strike in Iran.

His latest post has once again placed South Africa's foreign policy under the spotlight, with many questioning whether the country's relationships with nations such as China, Iran and other BRICS partners are compatible with its long-standing claim of being non-aligned.

US Ambassador Brent Bozell and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Bozell criticises SA's ICJ case agaisnt Israel

Briefly News also reported that Brent Bozell indicated that pressuring South Africa to withdraw its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice will be one of his key priorities. He described the move as an injustice and said it has been elevated to a priority by US President Donald Trump. He suggested that Washington intends to respond to the legal challenge brought against Israel actively. He accused South Africa of working with Iran, which he labelled an enemy.

Source: Briefly News