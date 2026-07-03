The Reservoir Hills community swiftly mobilised to aid a family after a devastating fire tragedy

Immediate support included temporary housing, food, blankets, and clothing for the mother and her seven children

Local leaders praise the community's unity and rapid response during challenging winter conditions

A community housed, fed and clothed a family devastated by a fire which claimed their home. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Reservoir Hills community mobilised within hours to provide emergency relief after a fire destroyed a local home on Thursday night. Neighbourhood groups, religious organisations, and residents cooperate to secure immediate aid for a single mother and her seven children left homeless in Durban.

According to the Reservoir Hills Community Police Subforum (RHCPS), the rapid response from the neighbourhood ensured the family received immediate assistance. RHCPS chairperson Lee Maharajh confirmed that volunteers secured temporary accommodation, food, blankets, bedding, and clothing. Neighbours initially noticed black smoke coming from the Middlemiss Crescent property and evacuated the seven children safely from the yard.

Reservoir Hills community provides emergency relief

Maharajh said that the community opened their doors and hearts to support the family. He stated that the joint efforts met the family's immediate needs after they lost all their possessions. Neighbour Deshini Naidoo stated that the swift relief proved the strength of the community, while residents continued figuring out long-term steps to manage the influx of donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. Ward 23 councillor Alicia Kissoon arrived at the scene and praised the neighbourhood for working hand-in-hand. Kissoon noted that the subforum initiated the relief appeals successfully. She added that while the incident was a tragedy, the immediate coordination showed the incredible unity of the residents during winter.

Source: Briefly News