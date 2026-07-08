Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson described conditions at the Beitbridge border post as shocking after an inspection visit

Macpherson revealed that a sophisticated electric fence at the border was switched off over human rights concerns and left to rust

The minister praised a new temporary repatriation facility in Musina as a humane centre for managing people leaving South Africa

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Dean Macpherson said the condition of Beitbridge is shocking. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has raised serious alarm about the state of the Beitbridge border post, saying the facility is so compromised that large sections of the boundary offer no meaningful barrier at all.

According to IOL, Macpherson spoke on 7 July 2026 in Limpopo after an inspection of the border. Macpherson said the conditions he encountered were "shocking," adding that "there is literally no border in some places." He described a situation where people crossing illegally were openly waving at officials on site, with the most visible security presence being a crocodile resting on a rock in the Limpopo River.

Electric fence switched off over rights concerns

Among the most striking revelations was the fate of a purpose-built electric fence that had been specifically engineered to stop intruders. The fence was deactivated after authorities determined it constituted a human rights violation. It has since corroded beyond use and now sits as a rusted heap of metal along the border.

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Macpherson acknowledged that while his department stands ready to assist in repairing and upgrading border infrastructure, the political mandate for the fence rests with the Department of Defence. He indicated that the Inter-Ministerial Committee tasked with addressing border security has broad cross-party backing to act on the matter urgently, though he noted that financing the work and managing competing priorities remain unresolved challenges.

Despite the grim assessment of border security, Macpherson offered praise for one development at the Beitbridge crossing. The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure recently established a temporary repatriation centre in Musina, which Macpherson described as a humane and dignified facility for processing individuals departing the country. The minister's remarks come amid heightened national attention on immigration and border management, following a period of sustained public pressure on the government to tighten controls at key entry points into South Africa.

View the Department's tweet about the oversight visit on X here:

Macpherson launches safety framework

Similarly, Briefly News reported on the government's new National Built Environment and Construction Safety Framework launched by Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson, aimed at preventing future building collapses in South Africa. This initiative follows tragic incidents in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal where lives were lost due to structural failures, raising urgent concerns about construction safety standards.

Source: Briefly News