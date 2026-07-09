The Department of Employment and Labour warned that registering domestic workers for UIF is a legal requirement, not a choice

Inspector-General Aggy Moiloa confirmed that any employer hiring a domestic worker for 24 hours or more a month must comply

SADSAWU, backed by Cosatu, intensified pressure on Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth to enforce the law in private households

Employers were told that registering domestic workers for UIF is non-negotiable. Image: Jonathan Torgovnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Department of Employment and Labour has issued a firm warning to employers across the country, stating that registering domestic workers for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is a legal requirement that cannot be ignored.

According to IOL, inspector-General Aggy Moiloa confirmed that the obligation applies to any employer who hires a domestic worker for 24 hours or more per month. Employers who fail to register workers or submit the required UIF declarations face strict penalties and legal compliance orders.

SADSAWU Pushes for stronger protections

The directive comes as the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (SADSAWU), supported by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), has stepped up its campaign for greater labour protections for domestic workers. The union previously marched to the department's offices to deliver a memorandum to Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth, calling for urgent government action to ensure domestic workers are fully recognised as formal employees entitled to the same basic rights as other workers.

SADSAWU highlighted that a large number of domestic workers continue to be excluded from UIF registration and fair wages, despite many of them being the sole financial providers for their households. Data from SweepSouth indicates that the average domestic worker supports four dependants while earning low monthly wages.

Employment figures paint a concerning picture

The sector has also experienced a sharp contraction in recent years. Worker numbers in the domestic services industry dropped from approximately 1.2 million before the Covid-19 pandemic to around 839,000 in 2025, according to available statistics.

The department said UIF registration serves as a critical safety net, providing financial relief to vulnerable workers who lose their jobs. Minister Meth remains under pressure from labour groups to actively enforce compliance within private households throughout South Africa.

UIF ramps up inspection

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the increasing scrutiny faced by South Africans employing foreign domestic workers and gardeners as surprise inspections by the Department of Employment and Labour ramp up. With proposed penalties reaching R100,000 per undocumented worker, employers are urged to ensure compliance to avoid significant legal repercussions.

Source: Briefly News