Proteas Choke: South Africa Falls Short in Champions Trophy Semi-Final
- Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) anchored New Zealand's innings, setting a solid foundation for their massive total of 362/6
- David Miller's courageous unbeaten 100* off 67 balls provided some hope for the Proteas, but his lone fight could not lift the team to victory
- Despite early momentum, South Africa’s chase faltered due to regular wickets falling, and they ended up 50 runs short of New Zealand's target, finishing at 312/9
In a heart-wrenching semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, South Africa's cricket team, the Proteas, suffered a 50-run defeat against New Zealand, dashing their hopes of reaching the Champions Trophy final.
New Zealand's Dominant Innings
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first, posting an imposing total of 362/6.
Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101 balls) and Kane Williamson (102 off 94 balls) led the charge with brilliant centuries.
Daryl Mitchell contributed a quick-fire 49 off 37 balls, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten with 49 from just 27 balls, taking New Zealand to a commanding total.
Proteas' Chase and Key Moments
In response, the Proteas faced early setbacks, losing wickets at crucial junctures.
Despite valiant efforts, including a defiant 100* off 67 balls by David Miller, South Africa's chase faltered, and they concluded their innings at 312/9, falling short by 50 runs.
Turning Points
Middle Overs Pressure: New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner, consistently applied pressure in the middle overs, restricting South Africa’s run rate and claiming crucial wickets. David Miller’s Resistance: While Miller’s defiant century showed great resilience, a lack of significant partnerships around him meant the required run rate quickly became too steep to chase down.
