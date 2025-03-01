Rabada's brilliant spell of fast bowling set the tone, claiming early wickets and putting England on the back foot

Ngidi’s pace and bounce, along with Tahir’s crucial wickets, ensured England couldn't recover

With the semi-final spot secured, fans are filled with anticipation as the Proteas await their next challenge

The Proteas have officially secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after a dominant bowling performance, dismissing England for just 179 runs in 38.2 overs.

This sensational achievement has sent waves of excitement through South Africa, as fans rejoice at the team's qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

From the outset, the Proteas’ bowlers put on a show, with Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi taking key wickets and displaying their world-class skills.

England’s batsmen couldn’t cope with the pressure, and the South African team’s disciplined bowling attack was simply too much for them.

England Struggles Under South Africa's Dominance

England's aggressive batting lineup failed to get going, as Ngidi exploited the conditions with pace and bounce, while Maharaj, Mulder, and Jansen’s skillful bowling wreaked havoc.

England’s inability to form any significant partnerships led to their downfall, and the South African bowlers ensured they couldn't put up a formidable total. With England bowled out for just 179, the Proteas are now set to chase down the target.

Fans React to Proteas' Semi-Final Qualification

With the semi-final spot now secured, fans across the country are buzzing with excitement and taking to social media to express their pride.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan tweeted,

What a performance! Rabada and Ngidi were unplayable. Bring on the semi-finals! 🇿🇦🏆 #Proteas.

Another posted,

The Proteas are unstoppable! Semi-finals here we come! #ChampionsTrophy #Proteas.

On Facebook, Proteas supporters are equally thrilled. One fan shared,

This team has been amazing! We are ready for the next challenge. Let's take this all the way to the final!

The Proteas have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy after a dominant bowling performance, dismissing England for just 179 runs in 38.2 overs.Image Credit/SuperSport.

Another said,

The Proteas are on fire! England never stood a chance. Bring on New Zealand or India!

Richard

Congratulations to team Proteas 🇿🇦💚🤍🏏🔥

Sam

Qualifying was never a problem for the Proteas, but winning the final is the issue. They always fumble.

Mukhovhe

I want India 🇮🇳.

Dlamini

This team is formidable. I see them reaching the finals. Come on Proteas

Yoli

NO DNA....JUST RSA!!! Whose going to pass the message to Elon Trump? Semi-final, give us any team, we’re ready!

As the Proteas prepare for the semi-finals, the anticipation is at an all-time high.

Whether they face New Zealand or India , fans are confident that the team can carry forward this momentum and bring home the trophy.

