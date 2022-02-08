A young professor has recently opened up about how his father nearly pulled him out of school after a prophecy about his academics came up

Ifeanyi shared that a prophet called his father and asked him to his let his son quit school and go learn a trade instead

The young man proved the prophet wrong after successfully going through his education and becoming a young professor

A young man has recently taken to social media to narrate how a prophet attempted to discourage him from pursuing higher education because of a vision he had.

In his post on LinkedIn, Ifeanyi shared that one day, his dad received a call from a prophet and informed him that his son, being him, would never achieve academic excellence hence the need to be pulled out of school.

Young professor Photo credit: Ifeanyi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"I was only 8 years old, when a Prophet my dad called to pray boldly declared I will never do well academically. That I should be sent straight to learn trade."

As young as he was, he knew he wanted to become a professor hence was very sad upon hearing what the prophet told him.

Ifeanyi shared that after receiving the negative prophecy, he made it his life mission to prove the pastor wrong hence studied hard and put in his best when it came to academics.

Years later, he successfully graduated and became a professor as he envisioned.

"Not only did I become a Professor, I achieved that at a record breaking age. If you don't like it, then don't accept it."

After witnessing his son's success, his father apologized for nearly ruining his life because of a false prophecy.

