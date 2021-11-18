IsiZulu home language South African citizens are being invited to apply for teaching posts in the United States of America

Successful applicants will be given the chance to teach their home language at an American University

Applicants also need to be fluent in English as well have teaching experience and degrees in certain fields such as journalism and English

JOHANNESBURG - South African IsiZulu-speaking people are being offered a great opportunity to teach their language at universities in the United States of America.

A call has been made to individuals who speak IsiZulu as their home language and are also proficient in English as well as part of the US' Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Programme (FLTA).

Successful candidates will be given the opportunity to teach at an American university for an entire academic year, which begins in August 2022 and ends in May 2023, according to BusinessInsider.

The opportunity was launched by the Fulbright South Africa programme on 5 November.

Requirements for IsiZulu teachers

Secondary-level teachers with experience teaching English, journalism and media, English as a Foreign Language (EFL), American Studies, IsiZulu, literature or a similar discipline are eligible to apply.

Applicants need to be South African citizens and applicants are asked to find out if they meet the requirements by contacting the Fulbright Programme Office in South Africa before sending in their applications.

South Africans react to the IsiZulu teaching opportunity

A few South Africans seemed excited for the opportunity to potentially teach in the United States while others were a bit suspicious of the job posting. Here are some comments:

@TellUnknown said:

"Why must those Americans know IsiZulu?"

@Poohmaey_Twin said:

"IsiZulu is my major but I'm still waiting for results. I wanna go"

@Wandile93160924 said:

"That's like selling out the country, they must not understand isiZulu, infiltration "

@BLACKCARMELO said:

"Black? Teaching in America? I fear."

@Tshupetso_M said:

"When you don't want to teach English in an Asian country then this is an alternative. "

@DesignsTvt said:

"Grab the bag now... Trump might return in a couple of years..."

