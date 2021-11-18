Student organisations are not pleased with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme latest requirements for students who want to be funded

The national funding scheme wants students to pass approximately 75% of their modules to get funding to further their studies

Some South Africans think NSFAS new requirements are necessary to get students to study instead of partying and protesting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Various student organisations are taking a standard against the new guidelines set in place by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The Student Representative Council(SRC) at the University of Witwatersrand has joined the SA Union of Students (SAUS) in rejecting the NSFAS proposal that will require students to pass 75% of their modules if they want to be funded by the organisation for their next year of study.

Starting in 2023, students will be required to pass 75% of their modules to get further funding for their studies. Image: John Wessels

Source: Getty Images

In previous years, students were required to only pass 50% of their modules for them to continue being funded. In addition to the 75% pass requirement, NSFAS plans to cap accommodation allowances for students, a concern that has been raised by students, according to News24.

This proposal which will be effected in 2023 has been called anti-poor by the Wits SRC. The SRC says the new guidelines will only advance rich students and disadvantage students from poorer backgrounds.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Cebolenkosi Khumalo, Wits SRC president has accused the NFSAS of undertaking budget cuts at the expense of poor students. He adds that NSFAS would be starting an accommodation crisis by capping allowances.

Lukhanyo Daweti, SAUS secretary-general says the union will not accept guidelines that will exclude poor students from tertiary education. Daweti says the 75% proposed by NSFAS should be re-examined and a lower percentage should be considered, according to a report by EWN.

South Africans react to NSFAS's proposal

Taking to social media, South Africans were not on the same page about NSFAS 75% pass proposal. Here's what they had to say:

@SonOfTh83631953 said:

"There are many ways to say, "We no longer have money guys." They really know that only a few students will get 75% so there won't be pressure on the little funds available. Truly speaking students abused NSFAS funds by falsifying info that they cant afford and not paying back."

@zumidb said:

"They think they can sit at university get free tuition. With 30% pass rate... Protesting and partying Time to earn your tuition fees..."

@nopsylove said:

"Is it EFF students? It starts again, they want to end up in Parliament for being feisty."

@Lord_Stirus said:

"Nothing wrong with passing 8 out of 10 modules, it's reasonable. why finish a 4yr course after 8yrs Put litter in its place symbol.... freeloaders are getting it easy with the 50% rule"

@Terrymt6 said:

"Do you ever listen to the cries of Students in Rural University..Go to @Univenofficial Go to @ULvarsity..they also want to have a say on this issue ...Wits is not the only University in this country."

Anele Mdoda disgusted at NSFAS for leaving students high and dry

Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda has called out the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for leaving young people to starve. NSFAS is a ‘disappointment’, according to Anele.

After having seen the many students left without money for food and even accommodation, Anele took to social media to have her say.

Anele cannot believe what NSFAS is doing to these poor young people. Anele prays that those suffering go on to do big things.

Source: Briefly.co.za