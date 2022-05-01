Vladimir Putin's allies have suggested that Russia should retaliate against the US and the UK for supplying arms to Ukraine

The chairman of the nationalist Rodina party, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, suggested that Russia launch a Sarmat missile attack on the UK

Sidorov is the dean of world politics at the University of Moscow suggested that Russia should strike directly at Washington

MOSCOW - A Russian presenter, Vladimir Solovyov, who hosts a talk show Rossiya-1 has suggested that Putin should attack the United Kingdom for its active support of Ukraine.

He questioned what was stopping Russia from targeting logistical centres in the United Kingdom where weapons were being loaded and shipped to Ukraine to be used against Russian forces.

Russia's Sarmat missile is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. Photo credit:@dereckgoto

Source: Twitter

The chairman of the nationalist Rodina party, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, suggested that Russia launch a Sarmat missile attack on the UK according to The Express UK.

The Sarmat missile is an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. The missile is more colloquially known in the West as the "Satan II".

Andrey Sidorov had a different idea, he suggested that Russia should strike directly at Washington where he said the real decisions were being made. Sidorov is the dean of world politics at the University of Moscow according to The Citizen.

“If we want to hit the real centre of the West, then we need to strike Washington”, he said.

