Free Basotho Movement Gains Momentum, Wants Lesotho to Become SA’s 10th Province

The Free Basotho Movement is demanding that Lesotho become South Africa's 10th province and that its people be incorporated into the country

The movement has demanded referendums on the concept but the Lesotho government has not responded to their requests

Initially, the movement had advocated for the fair treatment of Basotho nationals but now wants the country to become part of South Africa

MASERU - The Free Basotho Movement is marching on Lesotho's High Commission to demand that the borders between the country and South Africa be torn down.

They want freedom of movement between the two countries and the borders to be removed. The movement is essentially demanding that Lesotho becomes South Africa's tenth province.

Mphu Liphapang said that they as a movement have demanded referendums on numerous occasions but to date, they have not received any response.

In addition to a referendum before the country's elections, the movement also wants Bashoto nationals to receive identity documents from the South African government according to the Daily Sun.

The movement was formed in 2009 and its early aims were to advocate for the rights of Basotho people in South Africa.

This has now changed into incorporating Lesotho in its entirety into South Africa according to SABC News.

