A woman took to TikTok to rejoice when she finally conceived after three years of wanting one in her marriage

In a video, the woman held her bump as she vibed to show how joyful she was about the new blessing

Many social media users who also want the same thing as hers shared how long they have been waiting for

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman who has been expecting children in her marriage went online to make a dance video in celebration of her pregnancy.

The woman revealed that she finally got pregnant after three years of marriage. She danced, holding her baby bump.

A woman who was very happy that she would soon become a mother. Photo source: TikTok/@angelwhite921

Source: UGC

Pregnancy at last

Many people took to her comment section to celebrate God's goodness in her life, as some said they have also been expecting to take in too.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 800 comments with over 17,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Pertu said:

"Iyoh I really don't know what I will do.. My daily prayers guys... 10 years of trying still nothing. But I have hope God shall answer one day."

momma cath said:

"Happy for you, it took me five years hmm I saw hell but all glory to God."

Golden John318 said:

"Congratulations. I pray God to bless everyone with children in Jesus' name amen and amen."

Skelewu.gh said:

"Mashallah. What God Cannot Do Does not Exist. Congratulations honey and safety delivery dear."

chacha6 said:

"Congratulation.....I pray for my own to come."

Benita Peters said:

"Congratulations dear…safe delivery…Amen."

Maud Addo said:

"Congratulations dear safe delivery is your portion."

Dominant hair by Nadege said:

"Congrats dear, I tap from these blessings to save delivery."

Mzansi women share hilarious stories of how they told their families they were pregnant: “my mother told me”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported whether you’ve been trying to get pregnant for a while or it happened on your first try, there’s nothing quite like holding that positive pregnancy test and getting to share the news with your partner or the nervousness of telling your family.

One woman, Palesa Mashaba (@APinkStarBurstt) took to Twitter to ask the burning question of how one even goes about telling their family that they are with child.

In a tweet, she asked: “Guys, how do you even tell your family that you're pregnant?”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng