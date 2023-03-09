An adventurous couple, Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall turned a Coca-Cola truck into a lovely home while exploring Australia

The young couple, initially from Australia, met while working in Japan, and from there, it became history

They said they spent over R2 million to purchase the truck and are living their best life on the road

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Paul Battenally, a carpenter, and Clara Trindall, a registered nurse, turned a Coca-Cola truck into the home of their dreams.

Paul Battenally and Clara Trindall in their truck-turned-house. Photo: Malikwebs.

Source: UGC

The adventurous couple met while working in Japan and have been inseparable ever since.

Clara Trindall said:

“We love being able to move around every few days and waking up to nature and the freedom the lifestyle gives us.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lovers of nature

The couple has always loved the outdoors and nature and wanted to live a lifestyle that represented that.

They also wanted to tour Australia and spend quality time on the road, and that is how their journey to purchase a truck to turn into their home began.

Australian couple turn truck into a home

Paul Battenally told Insider:

“We started looking into getting a motorhome and saw a few vans, but a lot of them were quite small, and I’m very tall, so the ceiling height wasn’t great."

"Then we came across the Coca-Cola truck, purchased it in 2021 and started converting it."

They admitted it took time to get the right truck, and when they did, they spent a whopping KSh 2 million purchasing the Coca-cola truck.

He further added:

"I was working on it in my free time after work, I’m a carpenter, so I had all the skills necessary to build it, and it wasn’t too challenging for me.”

After the purchase, they had to work towards making it a home; 32-year-old Battenally, a carpenter, purchased the required materials and got to work. He spent 11 months renovating it.

Living the dream life on the road

They saved money, and in January 2023, they began their journey with about R3 million to fund their adventure.

Twenty-seven-year-old Trindall sells art to bring in cash, while Paul does carpentry work when available.

They stay for a few days when they visit a place and then keep moving. The couple enjoys the nomadic lifestyle.

American woman abandons mansion to live in tiny home she built for R500k: "I live for free"

Separately, Briefly News also reported an American woman, Precious Price, has shocked many by saying she abandoned her three-bedroom, 1,400-square-foot house to live in a tiny house she build in her backyard.

Price bought her sprawling beautiful house in Atlanta, Georgia four years ago.

The main idea at the time was live in one part of the house while the extra rooms could be used for Airbnb clients.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke