A woman marked what appears to be the 10th wedding anniversary of her marriage without her late husband in touching visuals

The pair tied the knot in a simple but lovely white wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 23, 2012, and the man died on January 24, 2020

The clip spotlighting the couple's tears-arousing love life has stirred tons of emotional reactions on social media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman marked the 10th anniversary of her marriage without her late husband in touching visuals on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The video slide shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor, seen by Briefly News on Facebook, spotlights images of the couple's love life before the man passed.

According to the clip, the lady and her late husband, Edward Fosu Adjei, tied the knot on Saturday, June 23, 2012.

Photos of woman's 10th wedding anniversary. Credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor

Source: UGC

Her significant other, however, died on January 24, 2020, at the age of 40 years. She visited her late husband's grave at the cemetery during what seemed like the day marking their anniversary on June 23, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From their wedding, her husband playing with kids in their living room to his death and burial, the video highlighting the couple's tears-arousing love life has stirred emotions on social media.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Ghanaian journalist Mabel Aku Baneseh said:

''Oh! I don’t like how it ended. Lord Jesus! This hurts. May he Rest In Peace.''

Ohemaa Amma Tipa commented:

''I lost my husband when my children were three months and two years but look at us now.

''God will take care of them, and everything will be fine.''

Obaa Yaa Maggy said:

''I had tears in my eyes ... I won’t lie.''

Afia Becky commented:

''This is heartbreaking. Awww, be strong dear because God is your strength.''

Joana Gyaisie said:

''This is so sad. May the unfailing love of God be with you and the children my dear Sis.''

Bridgitte Deffor commented:

''Awwww, tears in my eyes, hmmm, our God has got you, dear, keep trusting God may he continue to RIPP.''

Anger, pain at vigil for migrants who died in tractor trailer in Texas

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that dozens of people held a vigil for 51 migrants who died when they were abandoned in a suffocatingly hot tractor-trailer in Texas near the border with Mexico.

A heavy downpour of rain forced organizers to hold the Tuesday night ceremony under cover in a park rather than out in the open air. Cell phone flashlights took the place of the candles that mourners had hoped to light.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh