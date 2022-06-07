A beautiful young lady could not be comforted as she broke down in tears after her boyfriend dumped her

In a video online, she refused to be consoled while shedding uncontrollable tears because of the heartbreak

Many netizens who headed to the comment section of the Instagram post shared varied views on the lady's plight

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young lady could not contain her emotions after her boyfriend dumped her and refused to be comforted as she wept bitterly because of the heartbreak.

In a video seen by Briefly News on the Instagram page of Ghkwaku, the young lady weeps uncontrollably while her friends tried to comfort her.

While shedding tears with intense pain, the brokenhearted lady disclosed that they were into the second year of their relationship and that she was so in love with her boyfriend.

Photo of a lady in tears. Source: Jasmin Merdan (Gettyimages)

Source: UGC

Her friends tried to console her, but the visibly distraught lady would not be comforted, asking her friends to leave her alone.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The clip showing the lady weeping has gained emotional reactions from netizens.

Read some of the comments below:

Ri.chardson8178 said:

''Obolo broken heart.''

Diana.sae.9 said:

''Men will show you. Lol.''

Vendamal commented:

''She’s going to slim down and become the best version of herself.''

Nana_adwoa_sarfowaah said:

''I don’t understand people that pull their phones to record someone when they are emotionally distressed. It’s not everyone that has the strength to pull through a broken heart . After this, she will wake up in the morning to see herself being made fun of. Not cool. Be a friend, or better still, leave the situation.''

Kwesi_boateng_junior said:

''It's not funny if you feel and understand her pains. Emotional pains are so severe. It was very unnecessary to record someone in that situation. Hopefully, she finds her feet.''

Serwaah_gyafo commented:

''Love is not enough. Baby, come to me with money.''

Likemike_gh said:

''Me, nothing dey move me to pass the song in the background. The song is not helping. Check like a movie.''

Biggest_lyta commented:

''You haven’t seen anything yet.''

Yoh: Ladies share how they caught their baes cheating, in their own houses

In more steamy relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that it’s never a fun time when you find out your bae has been cheating on you, especially when they commit infidelity in a space that is very memorable or special to you.

Nobody likes being dribbled, especially by their spouses with whom they’ve likely already invested a lot of time and energy.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News