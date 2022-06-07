A lovely moment between a Nigerian lady and a young traffic hawker has got many talking on social media

The young lady was recording herself on her phone when the boy appeared via the car window and joined her without invitation

While he was making funny faces for the camera, the lady suddenly turned towards him and blew a kiss

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young lady blowing kiss to a young boy hawking in traffic.

The short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram started with the lady in the back seat of a car recording herself.

She blew the lad kiss through the car window. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

Suddenly, the lad with his wares appeared by her window and joined in.

She seemed to welcome the idea of doing the recording with a stranger as she allowed him to make funny faces for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

To his surprise, the lady faced him and blew him a kiss.

Watch the video below:

The video sparked a debate

Some netizens knocked the lady for her action, stressing that people would have been crying fowl if roles were reversed.

@el_magnifico_xxii said:

"Love the video, but if na man do this kind thing den go talk say na child abuse."

@prohairvault said:

"It made me smile they both match their vibes, spread love guys, the world is already to tough and full of hate."

@ckgramm said:

"Na just to wind that glass down make the boy chop ur lips Wettin no good."

@d_skin_shop_ said:

"Person Dey beg for food, you Dey give am ‘air kiss’...shey na talk be tha."

@_goodybae_ said:

"If na the boy bring mouth to kiss am nau, una go tag am sexual harassment."

SA in stitches as pic of boy drooling over curvy stunner goes viral

There comes a time where a growing boy wonders if there is more to life than just brick cars or collecting cards, and the answer to this question might be amusing.

A picture shared by @umzuluompofu showing a heavyset stunner dressed in her Sunday best and sporting priceless confidence has gone viral on social media.

But that's not the only thing that has tongues wagging as, in the background, a little man can be seen looking on intently as the enchanting woman struts her stuff.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News