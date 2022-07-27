A Ghanaian researcher, Josephine Agyeman-Duah, has won the PhD Student of the Year for the Postgrad Awards 2022 at Oxford University

The award acknowledges her excellent and inquisitive role as a researcher in the INTERGROWTH-21ST research group

The DPhil student at the Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health defeated competition from several nominees to clinch the award

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian DPhil student, Josephine Agyeman-Duah, has been named the PhD Student of the Year for the Postgrad Awards 2022 at Oxford University.

Agyeman-Duah is a student at the Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health of the prestigious university, where she is also a member of the INTERGROWTH-21ST research group.

The award recognises her as an excellent and inquisitive researcher who plays an integral part in the team, according to the university.

Photos of Josephine Agyeman-Duah. Credit: Oxford University/Josephine Agyeman-Duah (Facebook)

Source: UGC

INTERGROWTH-21ST is committed to improving perinatal health, developing new faetal and newborn growth standards, and providing tools for continuity of care from conception to five years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Agyeman-Duah's research, which focuses on neurodevelopmental assessment at age two for all children born preterm, aligns with the group's aims.

She defeated competition from hundreds of nominees with her research work to win the PhD Student of the Year award.

The award scheme is run by FindAUniversity, with expert judges who determine the winner.

Agyeman-Duah has also been recognised by The Family Larsson Rosenquist Foundation as a positive change agent for making a global impact beyond her PhD studies.

Africa’s youngest PhD holder Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe slays as lecturer at University of Johannesburg

In another inspirational story, Briefly News reported that a young woman born in Zimbabwe, who became Africa’s youngest woman to obtain a PhD, is killing it in the field of academia.

Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe, who was raised in Botswana, was just 23 when she landed her doctoral qualification in industrial and organisational psychology from North-West University (NWU) in 2017.

The brainy babe has always loved education and started her academic journey at 16, studying for a Bachelor of Commerce degree at NWU, graduating with distinction at 19, News24 wrote.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh