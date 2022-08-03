Kenyan Theatre Play Producer Surprises Girlfriend with Lovely Proposal on Stage: "Best Surprise Ever"
- A Kenyan play producer has been praised for his creativity, after proposing to his lover on stage
- After the lady finished acting, the man started throwing tantrums, saying he wasn't happy with how his boo and a male actor were close
- The actor responded by daring him to marry Terry Karanja if she was indeed his girlfriend, of which he went on his knee to propose
- The actress was shocked and ran outside the room crying uncontrollably before returning and she said yes
A Kenyan man left his lover, Terry Karanja, mouth agape after proposing to her.
Lady runs away after lover proposes, comes back and says yes
The man was in the theatre and just after Terry and her fellow cast had finished acting; he was given a chance to speak, and he started throwing tantrums and said he wasn't happy with how his girlfriend and a male actor were very close.
"I have been keeping silent for long, but today I must speak. The one you are talking to is my girlfriend. I have been persevering because I don't like it when you talk to her all the time..." he told a man who was part of the cast.
In a video shared on Instagram by a person who was present at the scene, the actor responded by daring him to marry Terry if she was indeed his girlfriend.
The romantic man went on his knee and removed a ring before proposing to his lover.
Terry couldn't believe her eyes, and she walked away. The crew cheered with others screaming and her 'theatre boyfriend' followed her outside and brought her back into the room, where her lover was still kneeling holding the ring.
Overwhelmed by emotions, Terry knelt down and cried as her fellow cast helped her to stand up.
She then walked to her man, still covering her face with her hands, and then said yes as her fellow actors cheered.
They then embraced tightly. The excited actress shared her reaction on her Insta Stories and said she was surprised.
"I didn't see this coming. Being proposed to on the theatre play stage, Weee! This is my best surprise ever. Love wins," she said
In a similar story, Briefly News reported that in an age where saving oneself for marriage is considered largely “old-fashioned” or even unnecessary, the newly wedded couple, Lucia and Teboho Mahlako defied the odds and waited until they tied the knot to consummate their marriage.
The couple dated for just under a year before Teboho popped the question. He proposed to Lucia on her birthday, 29 June 2019, at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens.
