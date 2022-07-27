A woman named Ilisha Erasmus shared her emotional story of how she became paralyzed and lost all hope

Ilisha recently met a man named Ivan and he has come into her life and given her hope and strength once again

Being paralyzed was not going to stop Ilisha, however, having Ivan by her side has given her that much more strength

Becoming paralyzed a South African woman named Ilisha Erasmus thought her life had come to an end. It has been three long years but an angel recently came into her life and gave her hope once again.

Ilisha Erasmus found the love of her life and he does not even notice she has a disability. Image: Facebook / Ilisha Erasmus

The power of true love that sees past imperfection and only sees perfection is what most people long for. Ilisha has found that in a man named Ivan Van Der Walt.

Covering her social media with heartfelt posts about her man, Ilisha has made it clear that Ivan makes her feel alive and as if she is worth it… something she has not felt in a very long time.

In an emotional video, Ilisha shared her touching and empowering story. She lost mobility when she was involved in a horrific car accident. Not being able to walk again she felt as if there would never be a moment where she felt alive again, but she pushed through and got her glow back.

Ivan helps Ilisha feel alive. He holds her up and dances with her, giving her the freedom that the accident took from her. She could never put into actual words just how much he means to her.

