The baby Kardashian/Jenner crew knows how to steal the spotlight and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago and niece True did just that at Target

The business mogul was excited to be out shopping with her daughter for some household essentials when they ran into True in the aisles

Chicago and True dropped everything in excitement to see each other as they embraced and danced around in circles

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's daughters Chicago and True are truly the cutest cousins around. Kim was doing some shopping with her daughter when they came across True in one of the aisles in Target. Kim shared a video of the cute reaction as the cousins recognised each other.

Kim Kardashian shared a cute video of her daughter and niece meeting at Target. Image: @kimkardashian

On Thursday afternoon, Kim Kardashian took her daughter Chicago to Target with her to run some light errands. The reality star was feeling rather happy about having that special bonding time with her little girl.

Daily Mail reports that Kim and Chicago found the sweetest surprise while scouring the aisles. As the two turned the corner, they ran into Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson. Chicago and True almost lost it when they saw each other.

Kardashian-West was there to video the adorable interactions. Kim took to Instagram to share the video of the little cousins hugging each other and dancing around in excitement.

@capri_ave said:

"They truly are the definition of the precious innocence little girls are made to be."

@jazzdazz wrote:

"They make my day!!!"

@cyn.my commented:

"This needs to be on replay. So cute."

@Tiffygirl94 replied:

"That sound of laughter is everything!"

