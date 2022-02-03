Babies are fun to have around and are adorable in many ways. The way they go about things with cute innocence always warms the heart.

Among the many things that get babies' attention is when they see newborns, most especially if they are siblings.

In this report, Briefly News will be looking at three sweet moments kids saw their siblings for the first time and how they reacted.

1. She cried, wanted a baby sister instead

A baby's response to the news that her mother has given birth was the kind nobody was expecting.

After arriving at the hospital and she was told she now has a newborn boy as a sibling, she never believed it. When the little girl confirmed that it was true, she burst into tears, saying she preferred a baby sister.

2. Caiden Sullivan

Immediately after Caiden's mother gave birth, he visited the woman at the hospital with a bouquet in his hands as a gift.

When he saw her, he jumped on her hospital bed in great excitement as he asked the woman "What is this?" while pointing to the baby. He also wanted to know if he could tickle the newborn and make the kid laugh.

3. Ore and his sister

The first time Ore would see his little sister, he was nervous about what to do around the newborn as his parents watched on.

After asking if the baby could talk, he kept looking at the girl in amazement. His parents made him happier when they placed the kid in his hands to hold.

Proper family planning

While birthing new children is a source of joy, a proper child spacing does both mother and father good to plan, get emotionally ready, and be finally buoyant for their newborns.

