A Twitter user had peeps all up in their feels after sharing a super adorable picture of a bundle of joy

The little one posed confidently beside a car as she wore her school uniform looking absolutely spiffy with a contagious smile

The post went viral online as locals praised the cutie pie and shared tons of love and well wishes as she starts her schooling career

@Mlungisi__N22 on Twitter gave everyone baby fever after sharing a picture of an adorable little girl in her school uniform. The chubby cutie can be seen posing with her hand on a car and smiling ear-to-ear.

From her tiny little feet to her confident pose, peeps are loving the little one's confidence. The post quickly went viral on the bluebird app as Saffas asked questions and shared love in the direction of the cutie patootie and her family.

This adorable little one has unintentionally spread baby fever across Mzansi with her cuteness. Image: @Mlungisi_N22

Source: Twitter

Mlungisi's post of the unidentified munchkin gained a massive 8 700 likes.

Social media users are obsessed with the little cutie

@BrutalNeutral shared:

"Nxaa mani. Look at those tiny, cute shoes."

@ForchLesa said:

"Oh bethuna what a cutie."

@_oheltak_ wrote:

"Her confidence. I'm convinced she didn't cry when you left her at the gate."

@Hlengiwe_Ntaza responded with:

"Awww sugar plum is so cute in her mini uniform."

@_modieginkoana_ tweeted:

"She's the cutest thing I've seen all day."

@TKwazi added:

"Bundle of cuteness!"

Source: Briefly News