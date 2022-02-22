A young man has celebrated getting a lucrative job offer despite finishing bottom of his class at the university

Jeffrey Zhang excitedly shared on LinkedIn that he negotiated with his employer and settled for a salary package of $250k (N103.9 million)

He challenged people to endeavour to negotiate their preferred pay with their bosses stressing that no one will believe their worth if they as job seekers don't

A young man identified as Jeffrey Zhang has advised job seekers to always negotiate salaries themselves with their prospective employers as he celebrated getting a job paying him $250k (N103.9 million) per month.

In a LinkedIn post, the Ivy League school graduate, precisely Cornell University, New York revealed that he actually finished the bottom of his class with a CGPA of 2.9.

He negotiated with his employer Image: Jeffrey Zhang

Source: UGC

He however didn't allow that to make him feel inferior and confidently negotiated his pay with his now employer Oracle where he'd be working as a graduate product manager.

Jeffrey sounded a note of warning to people never to accept the first salary offer given to them.

"Go on Glassdoor, Blind, and Reddit, Inc. to see what other people are getting, then ask for 50% more than the highest.

"If you don't believe you're worth that much, then no one will,'' he recommended.

Social media reacts

Ilakkiya Kiritharan stated:

"Wow, learned something new. Totally this is going to help in my future career decisions. Thank you for sharing!"

Autumn Bryant opined:

"Yes!! Use your resources and know your value. This is amazing, thank you for sharing this! "

Defne Isler wrote:

"For those who do not have the Ivy leverage or an amazing dilemma like Microsoft and Oracle: You can always say: I am looking for a compensation plan of x+10%, but I am very excited for the role so I believe if I learn your budget for the position we can find a mutual solution."

Marjorie Romeyn-Sanabria said:

"This is incredible, Jeff. And you know what? You still graduated with an engineering degree from an Ivy League school, which is still a huge success. Congratulations on all your accomplishments!"

Graduate Who Spent 12 Years at University Gets Major Job in Top UK Firm

Earlier, Briefly News reported a man's story has gone to show that no matter one's predicament, there is surely a light at the end of the tunnel. This is as a man shared how he went from an under-performing to making it.

Identified as Ogbeni La on Facebook, the man said it had cost him 12 years to bag a degree with low marks. However despite that poor academic showing, he is now working with a top firm in the United Kingdom.

He wrote:

"Went from spending 12 years to earn a third class degree in Nigeria to securing a job with one of the top organisations in the UK. How did I do it? Aspire to Maguire. If I can do it, you can do it. Ogbeni La."

Source: Briefly News