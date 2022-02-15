A young man has celebrated getting admission to read cancer research and molecular biology at the University of Ibadan

Marking the feat on LinkedIn, Saviour Usin recalled how 4 of his aunties bet that he'd never attend school

Saviour stated that he lost his dad in 2007 and spent two terms at home because there wasn't money to pay his school fees

A young man, Saviour Usin, has taken to social media to celebrate being admitted to study for a Master's program at the University of Ibadan.

In a LinkedIn post, the cancer research and molecular biology student appreciated God for the feat as he shared some difficult moments in his life.

He lost his father in the year 2007. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Saviour Usin

His aunties bet he won't go to school

According to Saviour, things took a different turn for his family after the demise of his father in the year 2007.

The sad incident occurred when he was 11 years of age and about taking the Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Then came four of his aunties who bet that he and his siblings would never attend school again following the death of the family's breadwinner.

"A lot of differences here and there among my parents' families. I remembered during one of the family meetings for the burial arrangement, my aunties (four of them) asked me and my siblings to bet and see that we will never go to school again,'' he wrote.

Saviour said things were bad to the point that he stayed two terms at home because they lacked the financial wherewithal to pay his school fees.

Social media reacts

Chinaaza Dimejesi said:

"Congratulations on your offer of admission. We should all celebrate our wins no matter the size. Lost my Father when I was also 11 years in the same 2007.

Emovon Osamudiakomwan wrote:

"I love to see improvement in every aspect of life, especially of this nature. I am highly pleased with your determination and optimism to succeed Saviour Usin. You never allowed the demise of your father becloud your career vision. This is a great one.

"I felicitate with you!

"May God continue to strengthen and grant you more wisdom for excellence."

"Congratulations. All the best."

Omotayo Farinre, PhD stated:

"I find the number of names and their positions on a simple post-graduate offer letter to be an eyesore, all about the misplaced ego of those individuals and not about promoting the institution itself. Just take a look at the university’s banner and how obscure it looks relative to those names..."

Chukwuyere Ebere Izuogu remarked:

"Beyond the stars is where you are headed. Nothing can ever hold you down. Keep soaring!"

Man mocked by his chemistry teacher succeeds abroad years later

Speaking of academic excellence, Briefly News previously reported that a man who was mocked by his chemistry teacher had bagged 2 PhDs from foreign varsities years later.

Kelechukwu Onwukamike who currently holds a PhD in organic and polymer chemistry from KIT Germany and the University of Bordeaux, France said he recalled how his secondary school teacher had questioned his resolve to bag an A-grade in chemistry.

13 years later, he was awarded in Germany for having the best PhD in that same chemistry. This was after he bagged a first-class in chemistry as an undergraduate.

