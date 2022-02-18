A 67-year-old man from Ballito won the R167 million PowerBall draw just before the weekend last week and shared his plans

Reports from sources revealed that the businessman wants to clear his debt, travel and donate a portion of his winnings to charity

Briefly News took to Facebook to ask our readers what they would do if they became instant multimillionaires

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Briefly News shared a post on Facebook about a 67-year-old KZN businessman who was identified as the R167 million Lotto winner. The man reportedly became a multimillionaire thanks to the PowerBall draw which happened on Friday last week.

He shared that the plans for his new wealth include settling his debt, making investments and donating a portion to charity. He also wants to travel but does not plan on making any drastic lifestyle changes.

We asked our readers what they would do with such an insane amount of money and the response ranged from well-thought-out details to comedy gold.

South Africans are discussing what they would do with the R167 million won from the PowerBall by a KZN man. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images and Tanya Constantine

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users share their plans for the money

Mphoza Mpho said:

"I'll rather create jobs than donate."

Andrew Nkoana shared a detailed response:

"I really wanna build a space rocket operation school, computer school, drone operating school, internet school and simulation games station in villages around Limpopo. Then I want to build a production business that will have a department that is focused on food security for the needy.

"That's the gap I discovered and have a desire to close it... Then I will buy a mansion and Ford Truck series for my garage... I'm not sure if some of those things I mentioned above exist, but if not, I will make them exist."

Nasir Uddin wrote:

"I would go into retirement immediately that's all."

Nomvula MaDingila Nzama commented:

"I will definitely become a businesswoman and invest for my children's future."

Billy Chinos Leo stated:

"I will play lotto with it."

Lukhanyo Bash Dayimani-Kelewu added:

"It will go straight to my village."

PowerBall winner found: Ballito businessman, 67, wins R167 million jackpot, plans to settle debt and invest

In more news about the lotto winner, Briefly News previously reported that the search for the jackpot PowerBall winner came to an end. The unnamed 67-year-old businessman is from Ballito and is now R167 million richer.

Previously, Briefly News reported that the National Lottery was looking for the person who played the winning ticket that was purchased in Ballito, KZN. It was reported that it was purchased with R150 via the quickpick selection.

According to News24, the man, who is an avid golfer, he plans to settle his debt, make several investments and donate some of his winnings to charity. It was reported that the man first confided in his family about his newfound fortune before approaching the Ithuba regional office in Durban to claim his winnings.

Source: Briefly News