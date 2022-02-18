A Ballito businessman has been identified as the long sought-for jackpot Powerball winner of R167 million

The 67-year-old shared that he plans to use his new fortune to settle his debt and make several investments

He bought the winning ticket with R150 using the quickpick selection, making him the second-highest PowerBall jackpot winner since February 2019

The search for the jackpot PowerBall winner has finally come to an end. The unnamed 67-year-old businessman is from Ballito and is now R167 million richer.

Earlier this week, Briefly News reported that the National Lottery was looking for the person who played the winning ticket that was purchased in Ballito, KZN. It was reported that it was purchased with R150 via the quickpick selection.

A Ballito businessman has been identified as the jackpot Powerball winner of R167 million. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to operator Ithuba, this is the second-highest jackpot for the national lottery behind the R230 million PowerBall jackpot in 2019.

According to News24, the man, who is an avid golfer, plans to settle his debt, make several investments and donate some of his winnings to charity.

It was reported that the man first confided in his family about his newfound fortune before approaching the Ithuba regional office in Durban to claim his winnings on Tuesday.

It was also shared that the recent multimillionaire isn’t looking to make any drastic lifestyle changes.

"This is the second-highest PowerBall jackpot win since February 2019 when we had a R232 million winner. In July 2021, we also had a R158 million jackpot winner," Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said, as quoted in Sowetan Live.

