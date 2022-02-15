The National Lottery is still on the lookout for the Mzansi’s first multi-millionaire Powerball jackpot winner for the year

The dividends for the Powerball and Powerball PLUS draw were announced on social media platforms on Friday, 11 February

It has been confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased in Ballito, KZN with R150 using the quickpick selection

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Did you play the lottery in Ballito, Kwa-Zulu Natal recently? If yes, it’s best to look through your car or laundry because you may just be the jackpot winner who bagged a whopping R167,332,410!

The National Lottery is still in search of Mzansi’s first multi-millionaire Powerball jackpot winner for the year.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News earlier reported that dividends for the Powerball and Powerball PLUS draw were announced on Friday, 11 February. The National Lottery has confirmed that they are still looking for the big winner who is yet to claim their winnings.

The winning lucky numbers were 9, 18, 34, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 12.

"The only information we have at the moment is the ticket was purchased in Ballito, KZN and we know that it was purchased with a R150 and that it was via the quickpick selection.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“So, at the moment, we only just sent out a press release - urging players to look at their tickets and match them against Friday night's draw," said the National Lottery's Lebogang Mokoena, as reported on East Coast Radio.

According to operator Ithuba, this is the second-highest jackpot for the national lottery behind the over R230 million Powerball jackpot in 2019.

IOL stated that according to Ithuba National Lottery CEO Charmaine Mabuza, this is the third-highest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

South Africans react to lottery Powerball winner who scored R167 million

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the South African lottery recently shared the dividends for the Powerball and Powerball PLUS draw on Friday, 11 February which revealed a jackpot winner who bagged a whopping R167,332,410!

The announcement, shared on Twitter, attracted a lot of attention and comments. While some users were excited at the news of the big win, others expressed their doubts about Mzansi's lottery system.

Check out Saffas' comments on the tweet below:

@keep1249 wrote:

"The only lottery machines that used to make sense are no longer in use. Lotto used to be played manually, a celebrity guest would be invited in the studio, use his/her hands to pick up the random number without seeing, now even my gogo can see they are using programmed machines."

Source: Briefly News