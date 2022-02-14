The South African lottery recently took to Twitter to share the dividends for the Powerball and Powerball PLUS draws

The results revealed on Friday, 11 February that one lucky jackpot winner won themselves R167,332,410

SA social media users did not hesitate to share their comments on the win, with some saying they have doubts about the current lottery system

The South African lottery recently shared the dividends for the Powerball and Powerball PLUS draw on Friday, 11 February which revealed a jackpot winner who bagged a whopping R167,332,410!

South Africans shared their views on recent announcement of a Powerball jackpot winner who bagged R167 million. Image: @sa_lottery / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The announcement, shared on Twitter, attracted a lot of attention and comments. While some users were excited at the news of the big win, others expressed their doubts about Mzansi's lottery system.

Check out Saffas' comments on the tweet below:

@Hunadi59252638 said:

“Lol l said mina. If you see Powerball trending, just know it will be "won". When you see celebrities making noise about it just know there will be "1 winner".”

@keep1249 wrote:

“The only lottery machines that used to make sense are no longer in use. Lotto used to be played manually, a celebrity guest would be invited in the studio, use his/her hands to pick up the random number without seeing, now even my gogo can see they are using programmed machines.”

@BlaqueMoe commented:

“Hence they have introduced quick pick they playing with us shame when you bet the winning numbers are almost the same if you bet 3,5,49,11,25 the winning numbers will be 4,6,48 13,37 just to prove its programmed, shame.”

@PotwanaRakgolo reacted:

“African child please note that no one wins big amounts on Lotto. This thing of saying pensioners, petrol attendance, helpers, etc. won the lotto is a myth. Lotto is a mechanism to make people poor. Don’t you ask yourself why betting time closes one or two hours before?”

Lucky lottery player goes home with R2.2 billion in mega jackpot

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that luck has shined on a British lottery player who won the total sum of £109 million (R2.2 billion) in a single jackpot.

The winner has become an overnight millionaire after the historic win. The fortunate player won with numbers 3, 25, 38, 43, and 49 and the Lucky Star numbers 3 and 7, according to a report by Machester Evening News.

The jackpot made national headlines. But the winner has been advised to take a step backward and reflect on how to make proper use of the money.

