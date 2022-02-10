A British winner has won so much money from the EuroMillions Super Jackpot, turning the lucky person into an overnight millionaire

The lucky winner pocketed £109 million (R2.2 billion) in what many people have described as an amazing story of luck

The very lucky winner has been advised to take some time and reflect on how to make proper use of the money and avoid a spending frenzy

Luck has shined on a British lottery player who has won the total sum of £109 million (R2.2 billion) in a single jackpot.

The winner has become an overnight millionaire after the historic win. The fortunate player won with numbers 3, 25, 38, 43, and 49 and the Lucky Star numbers 3 and 7, according to a report by Machester Evening News.

The lucky winner became rich overnight. Photo credit: The Sun UK and JGI/Tom Grill

An Amazing win

The jackpot made national headlines. But the winner has been advised to take a step backwards and reflect on how to make proper use of the money.

Andy Carter who is an adviser for lottery winners told The Sun:

"Take your time. When people do win, it suddenly becomes serious, so people aren't often as gregarious as they think they will be. It is a bit of a huge shock. And sometimes you can be sort of concerned with the shock, you forget to celebrate. And actually winning the lottery is a fantastic and amazing thing to happen to anybody. For your own sake, you want to look back and think actually, I shall never ever forget this."

Entrepreneur, 73, plans on sharing R30 million lotto winnings with his community

In a related development, Briefly News previously reported that a 73-year-old man who won the R30m Lotto jackpot says a good portion of his winnings will go towards helping his extended family aswell as uplifting his community.

“I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities,” said the lucky winner.

The madala bought the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, in Mpumalanga. He spent a mere R80 on the ticket, becoming one of Mzansi's newest millionaires.

