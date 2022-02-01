A lit local software developer managed to bag an exciting job with a company based in Amsterdam, Netherlands

@brian_royalb shared the news to his Twitter account, letting his people know that relocating might be an option

Peeps showered the man with love and praise in the comment section, wishing him well on his future endeavours

Just because you were born in Mzansi does not mean this is where have to stay. A young Mzansi software developer bagged a job with a company based in Amsterdam and now the sky is the limit.

Social media user @brian_royalb bagged a job with a company based in Amsterdam and could not be more excited. Image: Twitter / @brian_royalb

The pandemic has opened many doors in terms of work as it proved that working remotely is possible and often better than actually having people go into an office.

Taking to social media to share his experience, @brian_royalb let peeps know that it is his first day and he’s about to meet his colleagues for the first time – virtually, of course.

“Today is a special day. I got a job in Amsterdam, Netherlands and today is my first day. I'll be joining as a Senior Dev (M1 level). Today I'll (virtually) meet my colleagues from Amsterdam and the rest of the world. I'm super grateful ❤️”

While the company is based in Amsterdam, @brian_royalb is still in Mzansi. However, that doesn't mean he won’t be relocating in the future. This man is making waves!

The people of Mzansi help celebrate the inspiring news

Getting a job with an international company is huge. People flocked to the comment section to wish the man well on his first day and to thank him for sharing his inspiring story. Sometimes someone needs to see a post like this to remind them that anything is possible and to not give up on their dreams.

Take a look at some of the comments

@ThatyMahloko said:

“There’s nothing more motivating right now than watching you grow... You’re doing amazing Brian Kuele, you’re taking up space. Congratulations Royal.”

@SbuSadiq said:

“The best in the game. All the best on this new job.”

@betterw98455469 said:

@mx_mokgoroane said:

