A local man has headed online to gush over opening his second tuck shop, even sharing a picture of his well-stocked shelves

The image shows various food and non-edible items on display, starting with starch-based food products at the top of the five-deck shelf

South Africans took to the comments section with a mixture of positivity and harsh criticism, with many lamenting the high standard of living

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A visionary gent is under the microscope on social media for his apparent exorbitant pricing, which, otherwise, overshadowed the fact that he was celebrating the opening of his second spaza shop.

The Twitter user, @Mancinza59, headed online to share a picture of the shop's neatly decked shelves, which locals soon zoned in on ahead of making conclusions about the pricing of the goods, mostly food items.

A local gent has opened his second stage. Image: @Mancinza59

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Official (sic) opened my second tuck shop. #Ngizifunazonke."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The picture that was shared shows various items on display, starting with essential, starch-based food products at the top of the five-deck shelf. The second and third shelves also display food items and served as the focal point of where the attention of some locals was drawn.

The rave reviews ensured the tweet attracted almost 15 000 likes, in addition to more than 1 500 retweets and nearly 300 comments. Dutifully, Briefly News staked out the comments to bring readers the very best in reactions.

Source: Briefly News