“Pusha Baba”: Local Man's Spaza Shop on the Go Idea Inspires Mzansi

Another local businessman, Ongama Xesibe Molo, is being celebrated by social media users after bringing up a creative business idea

The young man, Ongama, has been spotted on social media moving his spaza around the township and pulls it with his light motor vehicle

The spaza owner’s story is a serious influence on many locals as he sells vegetables and a wide range of items

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ongama Xesibe Molo is inspiring others for coming up with a brilliant idea as he runs his mobile spaza shop for his clients. The ambitious man decided to start his business and runs it in a shack but he is also mobile and moves around the township.

He pulls his spaza shop cart using his car to ensure he brings the much-needed service to his clients. South Africans are delighted for the man and are praising his thinking ability.

The ambitious man’s story was highlighted by Black Spaza Shop Owners through a Facebook page. Briefly News also looks at a few encouraging comments from the influential post.

Checking out the caption on his stunning photographs, Xesibe shared courageous words, saying, "We'll all win!!!"

Onagama Xesibe Molo is praised by social media users. Image: @BlackSpazaShopOwners/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Bmg Sutfu said:

“As you started this great job say goodbye to financial problems, you are no longer friends. Keep up the good work bro.”

@Ernest Netshiongolwe said:

“Very creative, keep up the great work.”

@Gift Mahlehle said:

“Pusha baba.”

@Micky Motshweneng said:

“Great business idea ma man, thumbs up.”

@Lakhe Situ said:

“Awesome.”

@Sibusiso Mabaso said:

“Nomakanjani siyophumelela.”

@Jerome Matabillie said:

“Keep it up brother.”

@Moleboheng Malebza said:

“Brilliant.”

@Mxolisi Motau said:

“The idea.”

“God bless ngwana”: Creative township entrepreneur wows SA with his smart hustle

In a very related piece, Briefly News reported that he is based in Kagiso in the West Rand and he is a serious influence on the youth for his dedication to his hustle. Sizwe operates his business in Mogale City.

Also known as 'chicken dust', the guy doesn't only do chicken but also sells braaied wors. His creative ways towards his hustle have attracted Briefly News’ attention and we also look at the social media comments.

Many people are very encouraging to the young man, who is creative and driven. According to @KasiEconomy, Sizwe is a perfect example of a business-minded person.

@Wanda Thomas said:

"Yes creative but in running the business we still lacking especially in the townships.”

Source: Briefly.co.za