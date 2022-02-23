Grammy award-winning rapper and producer Kanye West has released a sequel to his album Donda six months after its release

Donda 2 is the rapper's 11th studio album and Ye held a listening event and live performance for it at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

The event was attended by celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Pusha T, the Migos, Marilyn Manson and Jack Harlow

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kanye West debuted his 11th studio album Donda 2 during his much-awaited event DONDA experience, held in Miami, Florida. Earlier this month Ye announced the event, which he dubbed the 2.22.22 performance.

Kanye West marked the release of his 11th studio album 'Donda 2' with a 2.22.22 listening event in Miami. Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Roc Nation

Source: Getty Images

Just like his event for Donda at the Soldier Stadium in Chicago six months ago, the rapper erected a replica of his childhood home engulfed in flames for the DONDA Experience.

NME reports that fans who tuned in for the event via Livestream were played a pulsating heartbeat for over 45 minutes. The publication further states that about 45 minutes of previously unreleased songs such as Flowers, Diet Coke by Pusha T and Easy featuring The Game were also played.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Stars who were featured on the album were also in attendance and some performed alongside the Praise God rapper. Another remarkable moment was when Ye played Kim Kardashian's monologue from Saturday Night Live where she referred to him as "the richest black man in America" and "the best rapper of all time". Many fans believe that this was a diss to both Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

According to Rap-Up.com, fans can access Ye's new body of work via his new streaming platform Stem Player. According to media reports, the streaming device is available to purchase for $200. It also allows users to customise any song and play four different elements—vocals, drums, bass, and music.

“Don’t do this, Bro”: Kanye West announces Donda 2 won’t be available on streaming services

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West has announced that his upcoming album Donda 2 will not be available on popular streaming services. The US rapper's revelation left a lot of his fans from across the globe disappointed.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker shared that the project will only be available on his own platform, the Stem Player. He reiterated that the highly-anticipated project will not be on Spotify, Amazon, or YouTube.

He complained that artists only get 12% of the money the music industry's "oppressive system" makes through their hard work.

"It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

Source: Briefly News