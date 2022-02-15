US rapper Kendick Lamar may reportedly release new music this year after taking a five-year hiatus

The superstar will reportedly perform new songs from his upcoming album when he performs in Italy in June this year

The lyricist last dropped a full project with DAMN in 2017 and his fans have been waiting since then for a solo project from the rap artist

Kendrick Lamar is expected to drop new music this year. The US rapper's last album DAMN dropped in 2017.

Kendrick Lamar may drop his new album in June this year. Image: @topdawgent

The superstar's fans have been waiting for their fave to release a new project for about five years now. They are a bit sceptical that he'll drop something for them this year despite numerous reports suggesting that his new album is on the way.

The Brag reports that Kendrick will reportedly be performing songs from the new album at an upcoming festival in Milan, Italy on 23 June. In a recent Twitter post, RapTV also shared that the Compton-born hip-hop artist will have new songs released by 23 June.

Peeps took to the outlets comment section to share their thoughts on the post. Some are just tired of waiting for so long for new material from their fave.

@badcotweets wrote:

"Ah sh*t, here we go again."

@BigBoatright said:

"DAMN, we have to wait until June to get some music from K Dot?"

@wowthatshiphop commented:

" 'Pieces of the new album', it's crazy we still not getting the album by late June."

@DannySchlais said:

"If this album isn't his best ever, Kendrick needs to be cancelled out for making us wait this long."

@whatifivy added:

"Y'all aren't learn yet that rappers like Kendrick and Kanye aren't confirmed to drop until it's sitting in your playlist? Even then they could pull it."

Kanye West's camp confirms 'Donda 2' is in the works

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West is working on new music. The US rapper is currently in studio cooking up new hits that will feature on Donda 2, according to reports.

The 44-year-old artist dropped Donda late in 2021 but is already working on new rap songs that will be part of the follow-up to the chart-topping project.

IOL reports that head of A&R at Def Jam Recordings, Steven Victor, confirmed that Ye is currently busy creating new music for his fans across the globe. Victor said the new project is "coming sooner than you think".

