Kanye West's camp has confirmed that the superstar is working on new msuic that will feature on his upcoming Donda 2 album

The US rapper, who dropped Donda late in 2021, is currently in studio working on new music that will be part of the follow-up project

A top official at Def Jam Recordings confirmed that the wealthy rap artist's upcoming project will drop "sooner than you think"

Kanye West is working on new music. The US rapper is currently in studio cooking up new hits that will feature on Donda 2, according to reports.

Kanye West's camp says ‘Donda 2’ is on the way. Image: @photosofkanye

Source: Instagram

The 44-year-old artist dropped Donda late in 2021 but is already working on new rap songs that will be part of the follow-up to the chart-topping project.

IOL reports that head of A&R at Def Jam Recordings, Steven Victor, confirmed that Ye is currently busy creating new music for his fans across the globe. Victor said the new project is "coming sooner than you think".

Donda trended for days when Kanye dropped it. It had hits such as Praise God, Jail, Hurricane and Off the Grid. The 27-track project featured superstars such as Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi and Pusha T, among others.

Kanye West performed at packed shows when he was promoting the album before it dropped. Kim Kardashian and their kids attended some of the Donda parties that the rapper threw across the US towards the end of last year.

Source: Briefly News