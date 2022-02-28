Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has reportedly filed to end her conservatorship after almost 10 years

The What a GirlWants star was placed under conservatorship in 2013 after a series of episodes that landed her in a psychiatric hospital

Although Amanda's petition comes months after singer Britney Spears' #freeBritney campaign, her decision was apparently not influenced by her

She's the Man star Amanda Bynes has filed a petition to take back control of her life and finances. The former Nickelodeon actress' mother Lynn was granted temporary and then full conservatorship in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Amanda Bynes has filed a petition to end her 10-year conservatorship. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to various media reports, the actress was placed under conservatorship after she started a fire in her family home's driveway. She also had to be admitted into a mental health institute after she trespassed on a neighbour's property.

Speaking to TMZ, Bynes's lawyer David A Esquibias said the move by the actress to take back control of her life was not a sudden decision. He added that Amanda has been planning on ending her conservatorship for some years now.

The publication further points out that Esquibias noted that it was a coincidence that the 35-year-old actress had decided to end her conservatorship after the Sometimes singer's much-publicised #FreeBritney campaign. Bynes' petition was in no way influenced by Britney Spears', despite coming just months apart.

According to People.com, Amanda Bynes wishes to terminate her conservatorship because she feels her condition has improved. E! News reports that the Hairspray actress' parents are in full support of her decision. Bynes' mother Lynn's attorney Tamar Arminak told the publication that her client is proud of the progress that her daughter has made. She said:

"Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life. Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."

Britney Spears is free: Father Jamie suspended from conservatorship after 13 years

In related news, Briefly News reported that It's a great day for Britney and her stans as the adored starlet has moved one step closer to completely owning her freedom. After over 13 years, Jamie Spears was suspended as Britney's conservator.

The Toxic hitmaker's dad has played the role of her conservator since 2008, reports Glamour. After mishandling her affairs, Britney filed a petition to strip Jamie from the power he had over her. Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny finally granted Britney the suspension of her father from her conservatorship.

Although the legal agreement has not been permanently terminated, this ruling marks a breakthrough in the case of freeing Britney.

