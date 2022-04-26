Former United States president Donald Trump is said to have given Twitter a wide berth after he had been banned from the platform after the Capitol riots

The Twitter ban on the ex-president emanated from an inflammatory message aimed at Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, who is a close friend of Trump completed his buyout of Twitter

Former American president Donald Trump has vowed not to rejoin Twitter after his close friend Elon Musk purchased the giant communications platform in a whopping R690 billion deal.

Former US President Donald Trump has declined to rejoin Twitter after his close friend Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. Photo: Getty Images.

Trump had been banned by Twitter from using its platform after the civil unrest following his loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The January 6 riot was over inflammatory messages aimed at Trump's supporters, some of whom broke into the US Capitol building that day.

The former president instead insisted on using his social media venture, Truth Social within a week.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump is quoted saying:

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH."

Adding:

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

The former president's spokesperson confirmed his intentions to utilise his social media platform Truth.

Trump suggested that his social media application was receiving better online responses than Elon's Twitter.

"We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter," he said.

Trump Twitter ban

On Friday, January 8, 2021 Trump's Twitter account was permanently removed, with the company citing incitement to his supporters.

Due to the possibility of further incitement of violence, US President Donald Trump has been permanently removed from Twitter, the company said.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said in a statement.

Trump's pal Elon Musk buys Twitter

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, agreed with the Twitter board to acquire the communications platform.

After the acquisition by the billionaire, Twitter will become a privately held company.

While announcing the deal, the billionaire is quoted saying:

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

Source: Briefly News