Dr Disrespect's wife: Everything you need to know about Mrs Assassin

If you are a die-hard online gamer, you are most likely familiar with Dr Disrespect. He is a Twitch streamer, gamer, YouTuber, and social media influencer, best known for his striking persona. He often wears a mullet wig, moustache, and sunglasses. However, he is not the only person who has caught the eye of his fans. His wife, Mrs Assassin, has also become the talk of the town. Read on to discover why Dr Disrespect's wife has caught the attention of the online gaming community.

Dr Disrespect is a prolific gamer who is widely known for his entertainment skills and unique fashion sense. Over time, fans have become highly invested in his family life, so there are numerous questions about Dr Disrespect's wife. In this article, we will unveil what is known of Mrs Assassin, the spouse of this famous gamer.

Dr Disrespect's wife profile summary

Identifies as: Mrs Assassin

Mrs Assassin Spouse: Guy Beahm (Dr Disrespect)

Guy Beahm (Dr Disrespect) Mrs Assassin's Instagram: @mrsassassin

Who is Mrs Assassin?

She is Dr Disrespect's wife, or better off, the wife of Guy Beahm, who goes by Dr Disrespect in the gaming community. Beahm is best known for his streaming works on Twitch battle royale games such as Black Ops 4: Blackout, H1Z1: King of the Kills, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Apex Legends.

The beauty came into the limelight following her husband's fame. Despite all the attention that comes with being a celebrity wife, Mrs Assassin appears to lead a very private life. Hardly will you get details about Mrs Assassin's age, parents, or early life. They are very scanty online. Mrs Assassin's real name is also unknown.

Luckily, we can rely on her husband to reveal a thing or two about her once in a while. In an interview conducted while Dr Disrespect was accused of racism by famous musician Jimmy Wong, he said that he was not racist. To prove it, he acknowledged that he was married to a multiracial wife who hailed from the small Molokai Island. It proves that the beauty is of mixed ethnicity.

Beahm's wife is also believed to be an online gamer. She has featured in some of the streams of her husband, which has impressed multiple fans. Although Mrs Assassin's net worth is not known, it is believed to be less than her husband's net worth, who Celebrity Net Worth ranks seventh among the most active streamers.

Mrs Assassin's children and marriage to Dr Disrespect

Although these two lovebirds have never revealed their wedding details, one thing for sure is that they have been growing strong together for years. However, like with any other marriages, theirs has not been a bed of roses.

In December 2017, it was reported that Beahm had stepped out of his marriage a couple of times. He publicly acknowledged his mistakes and made a public apology to the wife. Following this, he revealed that he was taking a break from his career to focus on his marriage. Since then, no drama or relationship quarrels have been reported between the two, leaving fans with the speculation that their union is doing great.

The couple has one daughter called Alana. However, they did expect another addition to their family back in 2018. Their fans were so delighted that they kept asking about their blessing's gender during various live streams.

In one live stream, Beahm revealed that his wife had suffered a miscarriage and that the two were having a hard time coming into acceptance with the news. As a result, they were trying their best to avoid discussing the pregnancy.

He was apologetic for dismissing loads of questions in his chat about the baby and also about the sad news of their second baby's demise. Nonetheless, he did acknowledge that he was optimistic about what the future held for them.

What is Dr Disrepect's wife's Instagram?

Her handle is @mrsassassin. In her bio, she describes herself as the "deadly wife to the most ruthless competitor in the gaming industry." She is pretty supportive of her husband, and all her Instagram posts will reveal this to you.

She always promotes the excellent works of her husband. Even after her husband was suspended from Twitch, the wife showed nothing but support to her partner. She even went further to thank her husband's fan base through an Instagram post. Mrs Assassin's post thanked fans for their overwhelming love, support, and kindness. Hardly will you see Mrs Assassin's pictures on her timeline as most of the images are those of her husband and their daughter.

Dr Disrespect's wife, Mrs Assassin, came into the spotlight after tying the knot to this popular online gamer and social media personality. Despite the popularity that comes with this title, she has managed to keep her life under wraps. She is known to be a family woman who is very supportive of her husband.

