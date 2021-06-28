A Nigerian woman has expressed gratitude to God for finally giving birth to her own child after years of waiting

At an event that seemed like her 50-year-old birthday celebration, gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori could be seen performing on stage

The woman couldn't hide her joy as she knelt beside her husband and praised God with her baby in her arms

A heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman has emerged on social media in which she could be seen expressing gratitude to God for finally giving birth after years of waiting.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @oyoaffairs, the woman knelt on the floor beside her husband and praised God for finally receiving the fruit of the womb.

The woman's husband, decked in white traditional attire, also praised God for finally becoming a father after years of trusting God for a miracle.

Gospel artiste Yinka Alaseyori performed at the event that seemed like a 50-year-old birthday of the new mum.

The blessing of any marriage is children and the 50-year-old woman will now be able to experience the joy of motherhood which every married woman prays for.

Social media users react

@oluplusofficial

"What a faithful God said."

@oyobusinesskonnect commented:

"Glory to God."

In similar news, a Nigerian woman has celebrated the arrival of her second child, a bouncing baby boy, after about 16 years of waiting.

The woman's photos were shared on Facebook by God-factor Photography. In the adorable photos, the woman and her family dedicated the baby to God in church.

Another photo shows her rolling on the floor while praising God for finally answering her prayer and blessing her with another child.

In one of the photos, her first son carried the baby in his arms while the child's father admired the little man.

