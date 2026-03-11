AmaZulu FC is mourning the loss of one of its most recognisable supporters, whose colourful presence and devotion made her a beloved figure among the Usuthu faithful

The passing of the fan favourite has drawn emotional reactions across South African football, including a brief but heartfelt tribute from Siphiwe Tshabalala on social media

Her death adds to a difficult period for the local football community, which has recently been rocked by the loss of other prominent figures connected to the game

Premier Soccer League club AmaZulu FC is mourning the death of its ambassador and superfan, Luyanda Mbuyazi, who passed away on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, after a short illness.

The club paid tribute to the “Usuthu Queen”, as she was known to many. She won the hearts of football fans with her unique dress code and unwavering support for the KwaZulu-Natal-based club.

“AmaZulu FC board, management, technical teams, players, staff, supporters and the broader football community have been saddened by the passing of Luyanda Mbuyazi, affectionately known as the ‘Usuthu Queen’.

“A passionate and dedicated supporter of AmaZulu FC, Mbuyazi became widely recognised for her unwavering loyalty and vibrant presence within the Usuthu fan base.

“Her love for the club went far beyond matchdays. She represented the spirit of the supporters, energetic, proud and deeply connected to the identity of Usuthu. Through her advocacy and participation in supporter initiatives, she helped strengthen the voice and visibility of AmaZulu fans.

“Her passing leaves a profound void among the Usuthu faithful. She will be remembered not only for her passion for the game, but also for the pride with which she carried the colours and culture of AmaZulu Football Club.

“May her soul rest in peace. Hebe Usuthu.”

Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala pays tribute

Siphiwe Tshabalala, the Bafana Bafana legend and former Kaizer Chiefs star, mourned her with a heartfelt post on X.

“Ewu sis Lu 💔🕊️😢.”

Football fans react to the death of AmaZulu superfan

Mbuyazi’s death follows the passing of another staunch supporter of Orlando Pirates, Charles “Makhala Njalo” Fantisi, who died last week. Another PSL club also lost its boss earlier this year, as Richards Bay FC chief executive officer Mlibo Pupuma passed away in January.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with football fans remembering her.

@LindoZA:

“Deeply saddened by this news 💔 Rest in peace, Usuthu Queen. Your passion and energy will live on in every chant and every match. Hebe Usuthu forever. Condolences to her family and the entire Usuthu family 🙏 #RIPUsuthuQueen.”

@ManziniZungu_:

“Ewu 💔💔💔 Kwangathi umoya wakhe ungalala ngokuthula. Eish, death, don’t be happy.”

@ZazaBuccaneer:

“May her soul rest in peace 🕊️.”

@Nkoskhodola_23:

“May her soul RIP.”

@SokisiOfficial:

“Condolences to the family and friends 🙏.”

@MpumalangaPost:

“Condolences to her family and the entire Usuthu supporters' family. May everyone find comfort in the Lord.”

@NgwatoK1960:

“Condolences to her family and the whole Usuthu family.”

