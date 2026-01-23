Premier Soccer League and local clubs paid tribute to Milford Football Club Chief Executive Officer Mlibo Pupuma following his passing

Moments of silence to be observed across major South African football competitions this weekend

Milford FC remains a family-run club, continuing the Pupuma family legacy in South African football

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has sent its condolences following the passing of Milford Football Club CEO Mlibo Pupuma on Wednesday 21 January 2026. The league extended its heartfelt sympathies to the Pupuma family during this difficult time.

As a mark of respect, a moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this weekend’s Betway Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures.

Football community honours Milford FC CEO

Another local team, Richards Bay Football Club based in KwaZulu Natal, also paid tribute to Pupuma on social media. The club posted:

"Richards Bay Football Club sends deepest condolences to Milford Football Club on the loss of their CEO Mr Mlibo Pupuma. May the Lord comfort you in these difficult times."

Football agent and sports journalist Mike Makaab also shared his condolences, stating:

"The staff of Prosport International are deeply saddened by the passing of Milford FC CEO Mr Mlibo Pupuma. We extend our deepest condolences to Milford FC, his family, friends, and the football community. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing."

Milford FC background and family ownership

Milford FC competes in South Africa’s National First Division, also known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the second tier of professional football below the Betway Premiership. The club is participating in the 2025–26 season of the league.

After finishing top of their stream in 2022‑23, Milford still needed further progress to reach the professional ranks. The club then purchased the National First Division (NFD) status of Uthongathi FC before the 2023‑24 season, which allowed Milford to take part in South Africa’s second tier professional league, now known commercially as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Since then, Milford FC has competed in the 2023‑24, 2024‑25, and 2025‑26 National First Division seasons, achieving survival in its debut season after finishing 13th and remaining a fixture in the second tier. Their home matches are played at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, near Durban, which has a capacity of around 12 000 spectators.

Reports describe Milford FC as a family-run organisation, with the Pupuma family involved in leadership. His father, Milford Mpumzi Pupuma, serves as club president, and other family members hold senior roles. The club is family-owned, similar to Kaizer Chiefs (owned by the Motaung family), Orlando Pirates (owned by the Khoza family), and Mamelodi Sundowns (owned by the Motsepes).

