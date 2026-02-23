Speculation arose over AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu potentially challenging SAFA President Danny Jordaan in upcoming elections

Manzini Zungu, a close relative, publicly denied reports linking Sandile to the SAFA presidency race

Social media erupted with mixed reactions from fans and football insiders on the possibility of new leadership in South African football

AmaZulu owner and business tycoon Sandile Zungu has, according to reports by City Press, put his name forward to challenge South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan in the upcoming elections later this year.

Amazulu owner Sandile Zungu has reportedly been linked with the SAFA Presidency. Image:@mzansifootball

Source: Facebook

Sandile Zungu is a prominent South African businessman and politician, known for his wealth and influence. As the founder of Zungu Investments and owner of AmaZulu Football Club, Zungu has built a successful career in both business and sports. With a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, he has steadily created an empire that has made him a key figure in South Africa’s elite circles.

Zungu, known for his involvement with AmaZulu FC, reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Danny Jordaan for the SAFA presidency. However, these reports were quickly disputed by Manzini Zungu, a close relative of Sandile, who poured cold water on the speculation.

@ManziniZungu_:

"Lies Lies…do you even know the criteria? Let alone whether he is interested? Continue to lie asinamona qhubekani 😂"

Reports linking Amazulu owner Sandile Zungu with challenging SAFA President Danny Jordaan have been denied. Image:@sandilezungu

Source: Facebook

Social media has been abuzz since the reports surfaced.

Support grows for Zungu’s potential SAFA candidacy

@RealMTshabalala commented:

"He should replace Dr Khoza as PSL Chairman. He has the business acumen to turn the PSL into a financially sustainable league. The league needs a business mindset to take it to the next level. Mr Sandile Zungu is the best person for the job."

@CFC_XM added:

"Kodwa ke I think he’d make a good candidate. He doesn’t seem too involved with certain structures that continuously impede the development of South African football. The revival of AmaZulu under him is commendable."

@Bruce_Dzwanye said:

"But this would be a great challenge. We need fresh ideas. Looking at your brother’s track record and what he has achieved all round, he’d get my support. The floor should be opened for those who can deliver and are involved in the sport one way or another."

@olwethu13 added:

"It would be great if he did… Danny has to go."

Calls for change in South African football intensify

Many South African football fans have called for change in the running of football in the country. Some sections have pushed for Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe to challenge the beleaguered Jordaan. In his defence, the incumbent Jordaan maintains that South African football is in good hands, but Radebe believes it is time for change.

Parliament questions Jordaan's leadership record

Briefly News recently reported that, the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, and Culture grilled SAFA officials on governance and finances.

Jordaan faced tough questions in Parliament this, with DA MP Liam Jacobs challenging his leadership record. The fiery exchange centred on Jordaan’s accountability, especially concerning travel expenses and overall management of the association.

