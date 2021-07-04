This week Mzansi has picked a lot of inspirational news as their favourite. Nando's upset a lot of people with their Zuma ad, a man built a home out of precast concrete and Tamaryn Green, a former Miss South Africa announced that her dream guy had proposed.

In addition, a man casually ate an entire roll of French polony while riding in a taxi and a man flexed his wealth by counting a massive wad of cash in public.

1. Nando’s Upsets Many Jacob Zuma Stans with Spicy Ad: “Don’t Test Us”

Fast-food giant Nando's may have taken things just a little too far after they released an ad that poked fun around Jacob Zuma and the Constitutional Court's recent ruling that he is sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

Jacob Zuma becomes the butt of a Nando's joke about numbers

In their hilariously controversial ad, the restaurant pokes fun at Zuma's famous number reading blunder. In the caption, they also imply that many South Africans are happy about Zuma's "lockdown."

2. Man Builds Humble Home Using Precast Concrete, Mzansi Impressed by His Ingenuity

A talented builder is making waves on social media after snaps of his handiwork were shared. The unidentified constructor certainly put a lot of thought into the humble dwelling, laying the cement and brickwork with the utmost care.

A modest homestead built by hand

Incredible snaps of the homestead were shared by Twitter user, @Perzarhos who couldn't help marvelling at the man's hard work.

"This is beautiful," he simply captioned the post.

3. Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green Shares Cute Snaps of Lobola Negotiations

Tamaryn Green, a former Miss South Africa announced that her dream guy had proposed and she said yes. And now the couple has taken the proposal to the next level and went through with their lobola negotiations.

Tamaryn Green and her hubby had a successful lobola negotiation last weekend. Image: @DrTamarynGreen

Source: Instagram

Heading online, the Mzansi beauty showed everyone a sneak peek into the fabulous event. The stunning snaps of herself and bae show that the two of them decided on green traditional wear for the romantic event.

4. Soft Life: Hungry Man Munches on an Entire Roll of Polony During Taxi Ride

One sees just about anything on social media and the latest thing has left many of us laughing our heads off. In a short video clip that was shared on Twitter by @Kulanicool, a local man can be seen making a meal out of one of the most ordinary foods in the strangest way.

In the video, the man can be seen casually unwrapping what first appears to be ice cream but on closer inspection turns out to be an entire roll of French polony. He then goes on to take big bites out of the processed meat.

5. Man Shows Off Big Stacks of Cash in Public, Mzansi Has Mixed Reactions

A wealthy local man is certainly not shy about making his wealth known as a shocking viral clip caught the guy counting his big wads of cash in public.

Heading to his Twitter account the CEO of black Twitter himself, @AdvoBarryRoux shared the dramatic video with his many followers.

"Mr 082" he simply captioned the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za