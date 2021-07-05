No Durban July, No Problem: DJ Tira Hosts Epic Virtual Party

DJ Tira hosted an epic virtual party for Afrotainment followers on Saturday night amid Level 4 lockdown

The music label boss and his Afrotainment artists kept their fans, who were stuck at home due to the lockdown, entertained during the cold night

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker's stans thanked their fave for throwing the virtual party featuring the likes of Dladla Mshunqisi, the Qwabe Twins and many others

Malume took to before the party started to remind his fans that it was going down at 8pm. The star wrote:

"Countdown. Party kicks off at 20h00. Tell a friend, Makoya Bearings on the 1s and 2s. Also don't forget to subscribe to Afrotainment YouTube channel."

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker's fans took to his comment section on Twitter to praise him for keeping them entertained amid Level 4 lockdown. With the Durban July postponed again this year due to the pandemic, many fans took to YouTube to party with DJ Tira. Check out some of their comments below:

@life_of_Michell said:

"Afrotainment is number one with entertainment, Danko Malume Tira."

@Duchess_Xolly wrote:

"Thina Malume we always support Sihlezi sinawe your shows yonke indawo sikhona."

@janeth9m commented:

"The party is on kumnandi lana #DjTirasParty ayeyeye."

@Bongani83204172 added:

"Uyakwazi ukusenza happy Tira (you know how to make us happy)."

DJ Tira drops new album Rockstar Forever

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira dropped a new album on Friday, 25 June. Makoya Bearings worked with the likes of Q Twins, Makhadzi, Professor, Mampintsha and Dladla Mshunqisi, among others, on the 10-track project.

The Afrotainment boss took to Twitter to let his fans know that Rockstar Forever is out. Malume urged the stans to stream his new songs on their favourite music streaming platforms. He also shared that "different strains of Gqom" are showcased in the new project.

"My album is out!!!! #RockstarForever please go and check it out! Abajabule abantu. Have you picked up any favourite?"

The musician's fans took to social media to share their favourite tracks from the 10-track album.

